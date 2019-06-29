After putting down two chances in the field, Martin Guptill took what could be the catch of the World Cup to dismiss Australian batting maestro Steve Smith at Lord's.

With the Australian total on 46-2, Smith pulled a short delivery off Kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson but Guptill, fielding at leg gully, leapt to his left, plucking the ball out of the air with one hand.

More I watch that Guptill catch the more I'm flabbergasted by it. 142kph bouncer. Properly nailed hook from Steve Smith. Caught one handed, weak hand, at LEG GULLY. More you think about it, the more ridiculous it seems



We've had stunners at this World Cup. This was best bar none — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) June 29, 2019

Smith departed for five and the Aussies were eventually restricted to 243-9 in 50 overs, after a historic World Cup hat-trick from Trent Boult.

Only England's Kiwi-born allrounder Ben Stokes' effort in the tournament opener against South Africa could rival Guptill's effort.

Guptill had earlier dropped a tough chance at short cover off the bat of Australian skipper Aaron Finch (in the second over). He also gave Usman Khawaja a life when putting down a much easier catch at second slip - off only the second ball he faced.

Guptill also continued to struggle with the bat, getting trapped LBW by Jason Behrendorff for 20 in the Black Caps' run chase.

Guptill's catch wasn't the only impressive effort from the Kiwis - Jimmy Neesham grabbing a left-handed effort off his own bowling to dismiss Glenn Maxwell for one.

