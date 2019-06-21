By Niall Anderson in Manchester

It shapes to be a must-win game for the West Indies, but one of their match-winners is set to miss tomorrow's crucial Cricket World Cup showdown with the Black Caps.

Standout all-rounder Andre Russell is unlikely to take the field in Manchester, continuing a frustrating Cup campaign for player and team alike.

Russell came into the tournament on the back of a ridiculous Indian Premier League campaign, where he averaged 56.7 at an absurd strike rate of 204.8.

The Black Caps saw first-hand just what he could do in their World Cup warm-up loss to the West Indies, where Russell butchered 54 from 25 balls, but his brutal power has been missing during the tournament proper. His best performances have been with the ball - taking 2-4 against Pakistan and a brace against Australia - but the continuation of a troubling knee injury means he's set to be sidelined at Old Trafford.

"I don't think he's fit enough to go tomorrow," said West Indies captain Jason Holder.

"His situation is that he's got a chronic injury. Some days are better than [others]. He probably just hasn't pulled up as how he would like for this game. And I don't think it's a situation where he's going to get through the game tomorrow."

Andre Russell. Photo / Getty

The West Indies opted not to train today ahead of tomorrow's clash, and are hoping that their World Cup form – one win in five games – is less indicative of what's to come than their warm-up win over New Zealand, where they smoked the Black Caps bowlers all over Bristol on their way to 421.

"It just shows what we can produce," states Holder.

"It's a situation where we've just got to pull on those resources - remember the things that we did in that game. I just think the guys just need to be clear, need to be calm and just execute their plans.

"We all know what's at stake and we just have to come and bring our A game."

With the likes of Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer all capable of unleashing devastating showings with the bat, the Black Caps bowlers know they won't have much room for error.

Black Caps seamer Lockie Ferguson leaked 86 wicketless runs in the warm-up defeat, and with the two World Cup games at Old Trafford having seen first innings totals of 336 and 397, he is well aware of the danger that awaits.

"There's no secret that the West Indies have a powerful lineup all the way through. And as a bowling unit we need to learn, if they get on a roll, to shut down areas and build up pressure again and hopefully take wickets."

Losses to Australia, England and Bangladesh has put the West Indies on the brink of elimination, but Holder believes they can turn things around – starting with a win over the Black Caps.

"We've had a few frank discussions within the dressing room.

"It's not impossible. We've beaten them before. We can beat them again."