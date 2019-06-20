All the Cricket World Cup action between Australia and Bangladesh.













The fifth and last Cricket World Cup match in Nottingham will start on time in dry conditions on Thursday.

A sunny ending is in store for Australia or Bangladesh.

Australia is looking to consolidate its place in the semifinal positions while Bangladesh is trying to break in. Both are coming off good wins. Australia put away Sri Lanka by 87 runs last Saturday, while Bangladesh swept aside the West Indies by seven wickets on Monday.

Australia will have a full squad to choose from after bowling allrounder Marcus Stoinis recovered from a left side strain and Nathan Coulter-Nile, man of the match against the West Indies in Nottingham two weeks ago, was over back stiffness.

Bangladesh, with no injury concerns, is likely to be unchanged.

Bangladesh has beaten Australia only once, in 2005 in Cardiff. Captain Mashrafe Mortaza is the only survivor from either side.

Australia's belief that Bangladesh matchups won't make money in Australia means the teams are playing only their second one-day international in eight years. Almost half of the Australia squad has never played Bangladesh.

Australia easily won both previous World Cup matchups, in 1999 and 2007.

-AP