Kane Williamson dominated the headlines after leading the Black Caps to a four wicket win over South Africa, which all but secures New Zealand's World Cup semifinal place.

A Guardian headline proclaimed "Williamson leads New Zealand past South Africa in thriller"

"An amazing 106 not out for Kane Williamson shepherded New Zealand home…they're very close to the semifinals, while South Africa are nearly gone".

Among those lavishing praise on the remarkable Kiwi cricketer was the former England captain Mike Atherton who described him as a "gem".

Gem of a player, Kane Williamson. Composure and class — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) June 19, 2019

However, former South African spinner Paul Adams questioned why Williamson didn't walk when he was caught behind from Imran Tahir's bowling.

The Proteas did not even launch a proper appeal in a truly bizarre World Cup moment which may have ended their tournament. Williamson, on 76 at the time, went on to make a match-winning century.

New Zealand have won praise for leading a healthier attitude to the game, dubbed the 'spirit of cricket', in recent years. But whether batsmen should walk or not when they know they are out - as Williamson would have - remains a complicated issue.

CricInfo

described South Africa as "error-prone".

"South Africa came well and truly a cropper against Ken Williamson's cool and Colin de Grandhomme's muscle."

South Africa spilled several chances in the field - and would have had Williamson caught behind in the 70s had they used their review - wilting under the pressure as New Zealand secured their fifth World Cup victory over them.

South Africa's SuperSport also lavished praise on "classy" Williamson which "set the tone for more Proteas misery".

And IOL said Williamson and de Grandhomme had helped New Zealand "shatter Proteas World Cup dreams".

Indian great VVS Laxman praised Williamson and New Zealand.