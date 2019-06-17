Bangladesh have provided a unique explanation as to why they were defeated by the Black Caps - they were listening to the radio.

Ok, it might not be the sole reason for their two-wicket defeat - the Black Caps bowlers, Ross Taylor, and the bat of Mitch Santner would all like a word - but Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has revealed that their coaching and management staff hindered their performance by relying too much on radio commentary when it came to assessing the conditions.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 244 at The Oval, with Mashrafe revealing that the players believed the par score on the pitch was 260-270, but the opinion from outside the playing group - influenced by listening to the radio commentary - was that a higher score was necessary.

"I think we misread the pitch in the New Zealand game [at The Oval]. If we had read the pitch right during that match, we would have targeted 260-270, and not 300-plus," said Mashrafe.

"I think those who go out in the middle can assess it quicker, since they end up getting criticised for the defeat."

Shakib Al Hasan reacts after Mushfiqur Rahim blew a runout of Kane Williamson in Bangladesh's loss to the Black Caps. Photo / Getty

Cricinfo reported that a message was sent out to the batsmen in the middle - between overs 31 and 38 - to increase the run rate, but instead Bangladesh slumped from 151-3 to their eventual 244 all out.

The explanation doesn't quite jive with the slow knock from Mahmudullah, who wasted overs 31 to 43 by mustering a miserable 20 from 41 balls, but Bangladeshi media also reported that manager Khaled Mahmud copped blame, for encouraging Mohammad Mithun to play too aggressively.

"When [Mohammad] Mithun and [Mahmudullah] were batting, we had the right thinking, aimed at a score around 270. It is hard to judge the pitch listening to the radio. They can only speculate, and only comment on things as it progresses in front of them. I think those in the middle should make the decisions based on their judgment," said Mashrafe.

"The behaviour of a pitch changes as the match progresses.

"I think our calculations were spot on against South Africa. But if Shakib [Al Hasan] didn't get out at that time against New Zealand, we would have gone along the same path against New Zealand."

That loss could be the difference between Bangladesh making the semifinals and missing out. While their remarkable win over the West Indies this morning keeps them in the hunt, Bangladesh still have games against Australia and India on their schedule, and would need at least one major upset to move into the final four mix.