No actual cricket was played but here's everything you need to know about the Cricket World Cup from overnight.

Rain, rain go away...

You've got to feel for Bristol which had three fixtures for the Cricket World Cup and two of them were abandoned without a ball being bowled. Last night's washed out game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka gives the 2019 tournament the record of most abandonments (2).

It's fair to say Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes wasn't happy.

"We put men on the moon so why can't we have a reserve day?" he asked after today's no game.

"I know that it would have been difficult, but we have got quite a lot of time in between games, and if we have got to travel a day later, then so be it."

With two washed out games in a row for Sri Lanka (both in Bristol) they will now have 11 days between actual matches when they face Australia at the Oval on Saturday (weather pending).

Too hard basket?

A statement from ICC chairman David Richardson in regards to reserve days.

"Factoring in a reserve day for every match at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup would significantly increase the length of the tournament and practically would be extremely complex to deliver".

"In the last couple of days we have experienced more than twice the average monthly rainfall for June."#CWC19 chief Dave Richardson addresses the unseasonably wet weather and explains why reserve days would be "extremely complex to deliver."https://t.co/We6pkQCMTw — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 11, 2019

Let's go to the table

Interesting to note none of the top four teams have had rain-affected games so far. Sri Lanka sit in fourth despite one win to their name after four matches. Australia could move top with a big win over Pakistan in Taunton tonight.

Here's how the #CWC19 table looks after today's washout 👇 pic.twitter.com/OiKcvr2zX0 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 11, 2019

Hope you like the short stuff

There have been more short balls bowled at this Cricket World Cup so far than in the previous three.

A third of the way into the 48-match event, 44.8% of deliveries by seamers have been short, the International Cricket Council says.

In the previous three World Cups, the percentages were 37, 37.3, and 31.9.

The team doing it the most was not surprisingly the pacer-filled West Indies, with 52.5%. England was second with 48.7% and Pakistan next on 47.7%.

They have all played three matches so far: West Indies and Pakistan have won once, and England twice.

While short-pitched deliveries have been successful in breaking partnerships, they have been expensive.

A wicket has been taken every 21 short balls, compared with 33 length balls, and 35 back-of-a-length balls.

But bouncers have also conceded 8.58 runs per over, length balls have gone for 5.03, and back of a length balls 5.08.

War of words begin

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed doesn't think he'll need to follow India skipper Virat Kohli's lead and urge his team's supporters to stop booing Australia players Steve Smith or David Warner during the World Cup game at Taunton on Wednesday.

"I don't think Pakistani people are doing like that," Sarfaraz said. "Pakistan people love cricket and they love (to) support and they love the players."

The war of words may have already started ahead of Sunday's India vs Pakistan game in Manchester.

Kohli received plenty of accolades for intervening at the Oval in London on Sunday when the pro-India crowd relentlessly booed Smith, who along with Warner was banned for 12 months following a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Crowds in England have booed Smith and Warner in all of Australia's warmup games and in the World Cup group games against Afghanistan in Bristol and West Indies in Nottingham.

The defending champion Australians say Smith and Warner were expecting a hostile reception, and have no intention of reacting.

Malinga heads home

Sri Lanka Cricket has tweeted that Lasith Malinga will return home after the death of his mother-in-law, Kanthi Perera, in Colombo.

The fast bowler is due to leave England after the scheduled game against Bangladesh, which has yet to start because of rain in Bristol.

Her funeral is on Thursday, and SLC expect him to rejoin the team before its next Cricket World Cup match on Saturday against Australia at the Oval.

