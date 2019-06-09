It was dubbed the battle of the heavyweights between India and Australia and Virat Kohli's side delivered a knock out blow at The Oval this morning.

India convincingly ended Australia's 10-match winning streak and underlined its Cricket World Cup title ambitions in a 36-run victory at the Oval.

The teams evenly split eight one-day internationals this year but India openly admitted it was preparing for the World Cup, and showed how brilliant its planning was by dominating the defending champion all over the park.

India won the toss, chose to bat, and paced its innings superbly, starting slowly and finishing in a rush to make 352-5.

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan hit his third World Cup century, 117, and combined in an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma. Captain Virat Kohli added 82.

After conceding its most runs ever at a World Cup, Australia's chase was slow and never got out of third gear. Half-centuries by Steve Smith (69), David Warner (56) and Alex Carey (55 not out) couldn't disguise an underwhelming game plan. They were all out for 316 on the last ball.

David Warner of Australia reacts after getting caught out during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Australia. Photo / Getty

The result flattered the same XI which beat Afghanistan and the West Indies.

The teams are good enough to meet again in the playoffs, but India will take all of the encouragement from only its fourth win over the Australians in 12 World Cup matchups.

More to come...