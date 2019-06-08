We're into the third week of the 2019 Cricket World Cup - and what a tournament it has been, including for the Black Caps, who remain atop the standings with a perfect record.

Here's what you missed overnight.

Neesham stars as Black Caps stay top

Jimmy Neesham claimed his first five-wicket haul in ODIs. Photo / Getty

After two less than convincing performances against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Jimmy Neesham finally hit his straps - claiming five wickets as the Black Caps rolled Afghanistan for 172 in the 42nd over at Taunton.

Neesham took three wickets in nine balls to see the Afghanistan innings crumble from 66-0 to 70-4.

A third-wicket partnership of 89 runs between Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor (who else?) set up the run chase, before the skipper and Tom Latham got the Black Caps home with more than 17 overs to spare.

Read Niall Anderson's full report of the Black Caps' clinical victory here.

Jason Roy's bulldozing innings

Jason Roy's teammates Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes found the incident hilarious. Photo / Twitter

Jason Roy scored a brilliant 153 (off only 121 deliveries) to lead England to a mammoth 386-6 against Bangladesh in Cardiff - the highest score so far at the event.

But it was Roy's ill-timed (not to mention terribly executed) celebration of his ninth ODI hundred, that stole the spotlight.

Preparing to leap off the ground after reaching the three-figure mark, the 28-year-old opener ran straight into umpire Joel Wilson, flattening the Trinidadian in the process - much to the delight of his teammates in the English dressing room.

And he's okay, folks! Jason Roy celebrates his century by taking out umpire Joel Walker.

Moment of the match 😂😍#ENGvsBAN @JasonRoy20 pic.twitter.com/CV75BzMoYO — Dev Raj (@DevRaj66536005) June 8, 2019

Roy (and Wilson) recovered to smash the Bangladeshi bowlers to all parts, while Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler also scored fifties.

Roy is now the leading run-scorer at CWC19 with 215 runs in three knocks.

Read the full match report of England's return to winning ways here.

Aussie star 'shaken up' by freak accident

David Warner was reportedly left shaken up by a training ground accident. Photo / Getty

A young net bowler had to be rushed to hospital after a freak accident during an Australian training session at The Oval in London.

The young man has since been cleared of any serious injury after being struck in the head by Aussie batsman David Warner.

Warner was reportedly "shaken up" by the incident ahead of Australia's match against tournament favourites India.

Australia's Adam Zampa has been reprimanded by the ICC. Photo / Getty

Meanwhile, teammate Adam Zampa has become the first Australian male cricketer to be reprimanded by the ICC since the ball-tampering scandal, after the spinner allegedly made an audible obscenity during the World Cup win over the West Indies.

Australia won the game by 15 runs, recovering after being in serious trouble at 38-4 to post a total of 288, and then restricting the West Indies to 273-9 from 50 overs.

The leg spinner accepted the charge, and was not required to attend a hearing.

'If he wanted to be here he would be here'

South Africa coach Ottis Gibson has had a dig at AB de Villiers, after it was revealed the retired superstar made a last-minute plea to be included in the Proteas' World Cup squad - despite quitting the international game last year.

De Villiers, a former South African captain and arguably the country's finest ever one-day player, offered to come out of retirement to play for the struggling Proteas but was turned down by team management.

South Africa head coach Ottis Gibson has had a go at AB de Villiers. Photo / Getty

"Personally I suspect there are a lot of people wanting AB to be here [more] than AB himself," Gibson told espncricinfo.com, ahead of the team's must-win match against the West Indies in Southampton.

"If he wanted to be here he would be here. Are we going to talk about this all the time? Or are we going to prepare for the West Indies game. Feels like its a court case here."

The 2015 semi-finalists have lost their first three World Cup matches - against England, Bangladesh, and India - and are near the bottom of the standings.