Live updates of the Cricket World Cup pool match between the Australia and Afghanistan













Five-time champion Australia starts the defense of its Cricket World Cup title against Afghanistan at Bristol on Saturday, with David Warner and ex-captain Steve Smith expected to return to the lineup.

New Zealand, beaten by Australia in the 2015 final, faces Sri Lanka at Cardiff in the earlier game.

Australia captain Aaron Finch confirmed Warner is fit for the day-nighter in southwestern England, and that likely means it's the same opening combination that helped carry Australia to victory at the last World Cup. But a lot has happened in between.

Finch was elevated to lead the Australia ODI squad after Smith and Warner were each banned for 12 months for their parts in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March last year.

After a considerable slump, the Australians have recovered in recent months to win eight consecutive ODIs, including a 3-2 comeback series win in India and a 5-0 sweep of Pakistan, then winning three warmup games in England. Afghanistan had a narrow win over Pakistan in a warmup game in Bristol but this was followed by a heavy defeat to top-ranked England.