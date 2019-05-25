Follow live updates between the Black Caps and India in their 2019 Cricket World Cup warm-up match.







Black Caps first-choice wicketkeeper and No5 batsman Tom Latham may not be fit for New Zealand's opening World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on June 1.

If he does not recover, Tom Blundell will make his ODI debut.

Captain Kane Williamson confirmed Latham will not play his side's two warm-up matches against India at The Oval in London this weekend and the West Indies in Bristol early next week. Latham is catching tennis balls with his fractured finger.

"We are hoping he progresses nice and quickly and we will have to address it as the days go by," Williamson said.

While far from alone, the Black Caps' preparation for this pinnacle tournament could hardly be described as ideal.

Williamson's men have not played an ODI for three months — their last match in this format the 88-run win over Bangladesh in Dunedin, in February. Since, nine World Cup squad members played various roles in the Indian Premier League; four others featured in three matches against a near full-strength Australian XI earlier this month.

After such extended time apart, pressure is on to immediately come together.

"Having a tournament on the other side of the world where it's a different season and our domestic competition isn't going on is the nature of the beast," Williamson said.

"To a degree, that's the nature of the international game where it's constantly evolving and you're changing formats all the time.

"It's a big tournament on the calendar and preparation has been different for each team."