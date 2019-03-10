Follow live updates as the Black Caps and Bangladesh finally look to get their test under way on day three at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.







The Black Caps need to overcome a challenge they haven't faced at home since 2001 if they are to clinch a test series victory over Bangladesh.

For the second straight day, no play was available at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, with rain wreaking havoc with the Black Caps' chances of taking a 2-0 lead in their best-of-three series.

Unlike on the opening day, where heavy rain fell, today was simply pesky drizzle, which hung around for the entire day. A brief clearing allowed for the players to warm up, but just as a start looked likely, the rain returned, and the umpires decided to abandon all hope at 4.30pm.

It's the first time in nearly 18 years that the first two days of a test in New Zealand have been abandoned, but, uncannily enough, the last time this situation presented itself, the Black Caps managed to topple, yes, Bangladesh.

That test was held at Seddon Park, and after grimly watching and waiting for two days, the Black Caps came out and hit 365-9 in 77 overs, before rolling Bangladesh for 205 and 108 to claim a surprise win with two sessions to spare.

Black Caps batting coach Craig McMillan scored a century in that clash, and knows his side can produce something similar in their limited timeframe.

"That pitch did a bit because it had been undercover for two days, but it showed that runs can still be scored with the right attitude and a good solid gameplan. Certainly for our guys not a lot changes about how they will go about things if we end up perhaps on the wrong side of the toss and have to bat first."