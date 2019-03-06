The Ray White Wanganui Junior Pathway representative cricket teams had an exceptional weekend winning all three away age group matches against Taranaki, while the Under-11 match against Manawatu ended in a loss.

The Wanganui Under-14 Wanganui team have already begun the long preparation for the annual Central Districts Under-15 Tournament at the end of the year and started their build up against Taranaki in fine fashion with a three wicket win in a warm Taranaki Sunday.

The Under-13 Wanganui team had a much closer encounter winning by just four runs, while the Under-12s eclipsed Taranaki by 39 runs.

The Under-11 (Year 6) Whanganui side frequently play against Manawatu because most other districts do not have a pathway for that age group. They went down by five wickets to Manawatu.

Advertisement

+++

U14s Vs Taranaki U14s

Taranaki 206/5, Wanganui 207/7

Ray White Wanganui lost the toss and were asked to bowl first.

Opening Bowlers Josh Allpress and Tom Wilkinson-Smith got Wanganui off to a good start, however, Taranaki managed to get going when Wanganui tried a few different bowlers to try and take wickets.

Daniel Austin (1/17 off 6 overs) got the breakthrough in the 17th over and with good bowling from the other end from George Pearce (1/36 off 7 overs) Taranaki were 96/2 at drinks.

Wanganui then fought hard with Taranaki looking at quick runs in the second 20 overs and Daniel Burgess (2-18 off 4 overs) managed to get wickets at key times well supported by Josh Brunger (1/29 off 4) Taranaki ended on 206/5 off their 40 overs.

In reply Wanganui started well and were 64/1 after 10 overs. Wanganui then lost Jimmy Peacock (15 runs) and Burgess (29, 3 fours and a six) in the space of 4 balls to bring Carter Hobbs and Blake Hoskin together.

Hobbs fed the strike to Hoskin who carried on the good hitting. At 20 overs Wanganui was 114/3. Hobbs and Hoskin managed a 91 run partnership until a slight mix up where Hoskin was run out for a very good 60 including six fours and two sixes. Then to the supporters and team mates horror Hobbs was given out, run out for 34 and game was back on at 172/5.

Blake Hoskin had a fine 91 run partnership with team mate Carter Hobbs to help his U14 Wanganui side beat Taranaki by three wickets on Sunday.

Wanganui then lost a couple of wickets quickly to bring Allpress and Wilkinson-Smith to the wicket requiring 27 to win off the last three overs.

In the 39th over Wilkinson-Smith struck a crucial six over cover off the first ball and on last ball Allpress hit a four leaving seven required off the last over.

The pair completed a few quick runs to have Wanganui tied with the last ball to be bowled. Taranaki then bowled a wide giving Wanganui the win by 3 wickets.

+++

U13s Vs Taranaki U13s

Wanganui 181/10, Taranaki 137/10

Wanganui travelled early to be at Inglewood's picturesque Karo Park confident after their last week's final over victory over Wairarapa.

Choosing to bat first, openers Toby Craig (31) and Ollie Hutchins (53) patiently wore down the Taranaki bowlers with an opening stand of 84 from 22 overs.

A couple of quick wickets allowed Taranaki back in the game until all rounder Levi Hoekstra stroked a quick 31 with Charlie Meredith (22) getting Wanganui through to 181 from 40 overs.

Wanganui struck early with Saul Abernethy putting in a fine spell of medium pace bowling before bigger brother Geordie hit the attack hard with a ferocious spell of fast bowling to rattle Taranaki taking 2 for 18 from 5 overs.

Captain Matthew Hocquard spun his way to 3 for 23 off 7 overs complimented by outstanding catches from Henry Carver and Abernethy. Debutant Peter Reynolds held his nerve along with fast bowler Jonty Thomson to tie down the last few batsmen with pace and accuracy, restricting Taranaki to 177 for 8 and four runs short.

+++

U12s Vs South Taranaki U13s

Wanganui 176/5, South Taranaki 137/10

South Taranaki won the toss and elected to bowl in Hawera. After a shaky start the partnership of Jackson Bigwood and Theo Tripe brought the run rate up for Wanganui with Tripe retiring on 51. The rest of the team contributed to post a total of 176 for South Taranaki to chase. Bigwood scored 35, while Charlotte Stent and Connor Rees were both on 20.

The Wanganui U12 cricket team scored a 39 run victory over Taranaki on Sunday.

Wanganui got off to a good start with the bowling with Ethan Gilmore taking an early wicket. The other bowlers continued the good work with Luke Bullock gaining two wickets in one over. The wickets continued to fall with two runouts and an amazing flying catch from Logan Brown. Whanganui fielded well to bowl out Taranaki with five overs to spare.

+++

U11s Vs Manawatu

Wanganui 136/3, Manawatu 137/5

Wanganui won the toss and chose to bat getting off to a solid start with openers Peter George (20 retired) and Logan McKerras (12 retired) putting on 45 for the first wicket.

Steady partnerships through the middle of the innings enabled Wanganui to make 136, Riley Sommerville finishing with 17 retired.

In reply Manawatu were rattled early by some superb left arm pace bowling from William Revel( 2-15). They then started to put together some good partnerships and Wanganui missed a few chances. With six overs left Manawatu still required 31, however one of their batsmen played an aggressive innings to lead his side to the victory in the 28th over.