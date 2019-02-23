Sri Lanka clinched the first-ever series victory for an Asian team in South Africa after sweeping the Proteas 2-0 with an eight-wicket win in the second test.

Sri Lanka's stunning success came against all expectations after arriving for the two-test series with a new captain and a patched-up team following a run of poor form.

Yet the Sri Lankans cruised to victory in Port Elizabeth early on Day 3 of the second match against test cricket's No. 2-ranked team, reaching the victory target of 197 for the loss of just two wickets.

Why is this series win by SL the biggest ever upset in Test History?



Playing away from home

Had not won a match since October

Top 3 pace bowlers injured

New Captain

Chandimal and Mathews absent

Batting last and conceded a lead both Tests

No Asian team had won a series in SA — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) February 23, 2019

Kusal Mendis and Oshada Fernando dominated South Africa's famed fast-bowling attack to seal the victory, with Mendis finishing on 84 not out and Fernando, in his debut series, 75 not out.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka is only the third team after England and Australia to win a series in South Africa and is the first to blank the Proteas at home since Ricky Ponting's Australia won 3-0 in South Africa in 2006. Before Saturday, that was the only time South Africa had been swept at home since its return to international cricket after the end of apartheid.

South Africa last lost at home three years ago and had won seven straight series at home.

Plenty of people in Australia called Sri Lanka the worst Test team to ever tour there.



Less than a month later they're going to do what no Asian team has *ever* done, and beat South Africa in South Africa.



Cricket, bloody hell. #SAvSL — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) February 23, 2019