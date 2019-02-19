Live updates from the third ODI between the Black Caps and Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin.







With a series win over Bangladesh already in the bag, changes in both personnel and strategy are expected for the Black Caps as they play their final ODI before the Cricket World Cup.

One major change is already confirmed – captain Kane Williamson will be rested for today's third ODI in Dunedin, with Colin Munro coming into the side to take his place.

After having to deal with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami in the Indian series, a chance to face the far-less-threatening Bangladesh seam attack at the top of the order could help Munro's confidence. The powerful hitter is still likely to be part of the Black Caps' World Cup equation, and will likely open the batting tomorrow, with Henry Nicholls taking Williamson's spot at number three.

Advertisement

It would make sense, if the toss allows, for the Black Caps to bat first as well, given what has transpired in the first two ODIs, where they had easy targets to chase down. After failing to set a truly competitive target in any of their five ODIs against India, a chance to do so, in aggressive fashion, would be handy practice before the World Cup begins.

So far this series, only Martin Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson and Ross Taylor have even got a chance to bat, and batting first could maximise the opportunity that the likes of Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham have to get some runs under their belt.

Black Caps stand-in batting coach Heinrich Malan said batting first is an option the side would like to explore.

"It's something we've spoken about, trying to get the boys into a situation where we bat first," he told the Radio Sport Breakfast.

"Hopefully we can build on how we've gone in the last few games – there's obviously a big focus on playing the way we want to play, and sticking to that blueprint."

With the ball, logic would dictate tomorrow is a good time for Tim Southee to return to the side after being left running the drinks for six consecutive ODIs, even if the change is largely made for the added benefit of giving Trent Boult a rest. Similarly, Todd Astle will likely get his last chance to impress before the World Cup squad is named in April, with the legspinner believed to be in a race with Ish Sodhi for the second spinning spot, complementing Mitchell Santner.