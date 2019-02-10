Bay of Plenty Development have posted their third successive victory in four weeks, defeating Northland at the weekend.

On Sunday, at neutral venue War Memorial Park in Manurewa, Northland won the toss and asked Bay of Plenty to bat first in the limited overs match.

The Bay side got away to a flyer before Fergus Lellman was dismissed for 24 with the score at 60. Fellow opener Jacob Logan continued his side's momentum, reaching 45 before being dismissed.

Batting at five, Tim Pringle stroked the ball around War Memorial Park to finish with his side's top score of 48 off 76 balls.

Advertisement

Dominic Crombie posted a solid 37 with Niven Dovey scored 26 runs at a run a ball. Bay of Plenty were bowled out for 242, with three balls remaining in the innings.

Testament to the Bay Development batting firepower was that their innings against Northland was the third time they had blasted 240-plus runs this season.

Success with the ball has also been a crucial aspect of the Bay of Plenty Development 2018/19 campaign and on Sunday they rolled Northland for 229 to claim a 13-run win.

Removing three Northland danger men in the 30s slowed their momentum. Fergus Lellman took four wickets for 38 runs, including the vital last two wickets when Northland were getting uncomfortably close to their target.

The Bay side want to lift the Basil McBurney Trophy in four weeks.

Standing in their way are Waikato Valley at the Cambridge Square on February 24, before the final ND Development encounter against Counties Manukau at the Bay Oval.

- Supplied content

Scorecard

Bay of Plenty 242 (Tim Pringle 48, Jacob Logan 45, Dominic Crombie 37, Niven Dovey 26, Fergus Lellman 24; H Kidd 3-34, C Boswell-Smith 3-55) beat Northland 229 (C Boswell Smith 38, C Page 35; Fergus Lellman 4-38, T Pringle 2-32, J Logan 2-33) by 13 runs.

BOP Development Team Schedule

February 24 v Waikato Valley (Cambridge Square)

March 10 v Counties Manukau (Bay Oval)