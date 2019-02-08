Controversy has erupted in the second Twenty20 between the Black Caps and India tonight, with a debatable dismissal from the decision review system causing chaos.

The DRS drama came after Daryl Mitchell was given out lbw to spinner Krunal Pandya. Mitchell quickly reviewed after consultation with captain Kane Williamson, indicating that he felt he had hit the ball.

That was what the review seemed to show as well, with the "Hotspot" technology showing a mark on Mitchell's bat. There was no such mark when the ball passed the bat on "Snicko", indicating the hotspot could have been from bat hitting pad, but replays also seemed to show a faint inside edge.

Daryl Mitchell is given out as Kane Williamson and India's MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma discuss. Photo / Photosport

However, Kiwi third umpire Shaun Haig clearly didn't see enough evidence for him to overturn the decision, potentially favouring Snicko over Hotspot, and with ball-tracking showing that the delivery would have gone on to hit the stumps, Mitchell was given out.

That wasn't the end of the matter though, with Williamson throwing his hands in the air and Mitchell delaying his exit, leaving the on-field umpires to discuss. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and experienced campaigner MS Dhoni gathered around but in the end Mitchell had to respect the umpire's decision, and depart for just one.

Daryl Mitchell is given out LBW and heads back to the dressing room. Photo / www.photosport.co.nz

The decision went down poorly with cricket followers on social media, though there were a few who believed the right call was made.

"This is just crazy! There was clear inside edge! If you don't give a damn about the hotspot, why even have it?!? Absolute disgrace to cricket and the system!" #NZvIND — Rascal Talks™ (@Being_Ra6cal) February 8, 2019

That is a horrid horrid mistake. Massive hot spot and he gets it wrong? — Andre Adams (@AndreAdams) February 8, 2019

There is a mark on the bat even before the ball has crossed.



Could be a residual mark. The third umpire made the right call if he is unsure of the inside edge. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/4Xv5JdDtSs — Akhil Nair (@akhiln) February 8, 2019

While there was a clear mark on Hotspot, the spike on RTS was after ball passed bat, and apparently RTS is the more reliable tech. So the third umpire was confused to a degree, but once he's reached his decision, farcical for NZ & the on-field umps to drag it on! #NZvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) February 8, 2019

The wicket reduced the Black Caps to 43-3, as they had to dig out of an early hole in their attempt to secure a rare series victory over India.