Four years after he was left out of New Zealand's World Cup squad, Jimmy Neesham is taking a different approach in his quest for selection as the 2019 edition looms.

In 2015, Neesham was a surprise omission from the squad but his fortunes look rosier this time, largely thanks to a renewed mentality.

Recalled for last month's series against Sri Lanka after 18 months away from international cricket, the all-rounder is putting less pressure on himself to perform.

Additionally, he believes his experiences from four years ago have him in a much better place.

"I've done it before — it's a bit like Groundhog Day from four years ago with that World Cup race, and I think having that experience of desperately wanting to make a team for a big tournament and missing out, it puts me in good stead this time around," said Neesham.

"I've probably been putting less pressure on myself to succeed. I remember four years ago, we had a one-day series in the UAE and it felt that every game was make or break as far as the World Cup spot went, and I put a lot of pressure on myself to succeed every innings.

"I know coming into this tournament, it's about accepting what comes. If the runs and wickets come, they do, if they don't, so be it.

"I know what not to do and what not to focus on. For me, my attitude for the whole season has been 'I won't make it', so what's the point of stressing about it? I'm not going to change that mindset, it's obviously been working so far."

It paid off handsomely when Neesham shone against Sri Lanka but a hamstring injury saw him miss the first three ODIs against India, limiting his ability to show what he can do against much tougher opposition.

His return in the fourth ODI hardly changed that, required to bowl only five deliveries after India were ripped apart for 92 by Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme, and not needed with the bat. However, Neesham is confident his recent changes will hold up against all-comers.

"Even a couple of years ago, I had the ability but didn't know what to do with it. I didn't know how to handle myself mentally, how to get the best out of myself.

"I think the biggest change in the past year for me is learning to control the mental side of the game, and it's obviously paid huge dividends in the last year or so. I feel like I've got the blueprint now."

He should be more involved at Westpac Stadium in Wellington today, and after four lopsided encounters, a tight game would likely do the Black Caps good.

Aside from perhaps an over of nervousness produced by Thisara Perera in Mt Maunganui, the Black Caps haven't had to perform in clutch ODI situations since England visited in March 2018, and with the World Cup looming, it would be handy to garner more experience bowling and batting at the death.

Neesham is expecting a closer game and a tougher challenge from India in the final match of the series before three T20 internationals.

"The stats speak for themselves — I think in the last two years, their top three averages 20-odd more than any other country. They've got a whole lot of quality up the top.

"Obviously Virat [Kohli] is resting but there are a lot of raps on the rest of their top order as well. We've just got to go out and put the ball in the right areas again, and hopefully we can run through them again."