LONDON (AP) — Australia will play top-ranked England and Sri Lanka in its last warmup matches before defending its Cricket World Cup crown.

All 10 teams will play two warmups each over May 24-28 before the tournament begins on May 30 in London.

The games are spread over Bristol, Cardiff, Southampton, and London.

The games will be 50 overs per side but not carry official one-day international status as teams can field their entire 15-man squads.

The fixtures:

Friday, May 24

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, Bristol

Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, Cardiff

Saturday, May 25

England vs. Australia, Southampton

India vs. New Zealand, London

Sunday, May 26=

South Africa vs. West Indies, Bristol

Pakistan vs. Bangladesh, Cardiff

Monday, May 27=

Australia vs. Sri Lanka, Southampton

England vs. Afghanistan, London

Tuesday, May 28=

West Indies vs. New Zealand, Bristol

Bangladesh vs. India, Cardiff

