Pat Cummins took 10 wickets as Australia swept to victory by an innings and 40 runs over Sri Lanka on Saturday in the first test.

Australia earlier closed in on an innings victory in the day-night test, taking four first-session wickets to leave the visitors at 74 for five and still 105 runs behind Australia's first-innings total of 323.

At that point, Cummins had eight wickets over two innings — four in each — while the fifth Sri Lankan wicket fell five minutes before the tea break Saturday when Jhye Richardson, making his test debut, clean-bowled Dhananjaya de Silva for 14.

Sri Lanka, which has never won a test match in Australia, was bowled out for 144 in its first innings and resumed Saturday on the third day at 17 for one.

After Cummins dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne on the last ball of the second day, he took wickets in his first two overs Saturday and claimed another later in the first session for figures of 4-11.

The Aussie quick at one stage had 3-0, removing captain Dinesh Chandimal with a delivery which flew off the shoulder of the bat to gully for a duck before finding the edge of Kusal Mendis' bat for one.

Chandimal's match tally of five is the lowest of his 51-game test career when he's batted twice.

Cummins then took his fourth wicket of the innings when Roshen Silva on three edged him to slips for Joe Burns' second catch in the cordon.