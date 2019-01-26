Follow live as the Black Caps take on India in the second ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.







In three days, the Black Caps will no longer have to worry about Virat Kohli. But in those 72 hours, they are well aware of the danger that awaits them.

Kohli's tour of New Zealand will be cut short after the third ODI on Monday, with the Indian star rested for the final two ODIs and three Twenty20s to ensure he's fresh for an upcoming series with Australia, and the World Cup.

However, the man with the best batting average in ODI history is still a major target for the Black Caps, who know he's capable of producing series-winning contributions before he bids adieu.

Kohli made 45 in India's eight-wicket victory in Napier on Wednesday, with Lockie Ferguson the man to claim his wicket, albeit in a lost cause.

As part of his figures of 1-41 from eight overs, Ferguson snared Kohli in his second spell, luring him into a hook shot and getting a thin edge through to the wicketkeeper. However, the in-form seamer was left ruing the fact that there weren't more runs on the board after the Black Caps were dismissed for 157.

"[It was] the second time I've bowled to him so definitely a challenge – one that I was really keen to get amongst, and I had some plans to him, to try and change up the angles. It didn't quite come to fruition early on, and he's a good player, he played well, and with a score like that he could take his time a little bit more."