TVNZ have come under fire for their coverage of the Black Clash charity cricket game this afternoon.

The free-to-air broadcaster has shown the game, featuring past and present rugby and cricket greats, live on TV 1, with a break for the 6.00pm news.

However, they have copped criticism from fans online, with many complaining about the lack of graphics during the clash, being unable to see who had scored runs or taken wickets.

Person running the graphics package for #blackclash has obviously never been part of a sporting broadcast before. Big yikes. They just can't get it right. — @PeopleofNZ - Harrison (@PeopleofNZ) January 25, 2019

Takeaways from #BlackClash so far:

- Jordie Barrett can bowl

- Aaron Smith can bat

- Ofisa Tonu'u can keep wickets

- TVNZ has forgotten how to do sports graphics — the dizziest of dovers (@dizzydover) January 25, 2019

Loving Liz Perry’s beard.

And wasn’t that trip to Thailand good for Harry. #BlackClash

@sumostevenson pic.twitter.com/XDSKh7sqcZ — Mark Stafford (@stafnz) January 25, 2019

I’m glad I can’t see individual batsmen scores, bowling figures or other necessary match statistics but I know there’s 25% off a Hot Springs Spa every over #BlackClash — Andrew Biggs (@biggsintweets) January 25, 2019

Enjoying the mayhem of the #BlackClash but still painfully clear that TVNZ haven't relearned how to cover sport. Graphics don't track number of balls bowled in an over or runs scored by each batsman. Missed half a ball due to a replay. Nothing learned since Commonwealth Games. — Mike (@TheHeindog) January 25, 2019

TVNZ apparently took the feedback on board, as runs, overs and the run rate - all valuable pieces of cricket broadcasting - were added for the second innings.

However, some fans were still unhappy with the number of advertisements played during the match, with ads being shown every over.

It's great to have the ads set to "extra loud" for this #BlackClash tonight, TVNZ 😉🤔 — Jess (@BlackCapsNo1Fan) January 25, 2019

The response follows complaints over TVNZ's coverage of the Commonwealth Games last year.

Many people took exception to advertisements being played during moments when New Zealand athletes were going for medals, while major moments such as Joelle King's squash gold and Jo Edwards' bowls victory were both streamed online when less relevant events took major airtime.

TVNZ will need to finetune their sports broadcasting before the Rugby World Cup in September.

Team Rugby celebrates the wicket of Stephen Fleming of Team Cricket during the Black Clash. Photo / Photosport

TVNZ will screen seven Rugby World Cup 2019 matches live – including the tournament's opening match and the final – and a yet to be confirmed number of delayed matches.

They confirmed that ads will not run during play.

The Herald is seeking comment from TVNZ.