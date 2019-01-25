TVNZ have come under fire for their coverage of the Black Clash charity cricket game this afternoon.
The free-to-air broadcaster has shown the game, featuring past and present rugby and cricket greats, live on TV 1, with a break for the 6.00pm news.
However, they have copped criticism from fans online, with many complaining about the lack of graphics during the clash, being unable to see who had scored runs or taken wickets.
TVNZ apparently took the feedback on board, as runs, overs and the run rate - all valuable pieces of cricket broadcasting - were added for the second innings.
However, some fans were still unhappy with the number of advertisements played during the match, with ads being shown every over.
The response follows complaints over TVNZ's coverage of the Commonwealth Games last year.
Many people took exception to advertisements being played during moments when New Zealand athletes were going for medals, while major moments such as Joelle King's squash gold and Jo Edwards' bowls victory were both streamed online when less relevant events took major airtime.
TVNZ will need to finetune their sports broadcasting before the Rugby World Cup in September.
TVNZ will screen seven Rugby World Cup 2019 matches live – including the tournament's opening match and the final – and a yet to be confirmed number of delayed matches.
They confirmed that ads will not run during play.
The Herald is seeking comment from TVNZ.