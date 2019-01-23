NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat Wednesday in the first one-day cricket international against India at McLean Park.

The pitch for the first ODI in Napier since the 2015 World Cup looked likely to produce a high-scoring match between the second and third-ranked nations in the 50 over game.

India made only two changes to the team which beat Australia in the third one-day international on Friday to clinch a 2-1 win in that series. Ambati Rayudu returns in place of Dinesh Karthik and Kuldeep Yadav will play ahead of Ravinda Jadeja.

New Zealand named spinning allrounder Mitchell Santner to play his first ODI in almost a year after a series of injuries and included Tom Latham as a wicketkeeper batsman. Doug Bracewell was also included as a seam bowling allrounder.

New Zealand needs eight ranking points to overtake India and claim second place behind England on world one-day rankings.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), M.S. Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

