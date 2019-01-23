Live updates of the first ODI between the Black Caps and India.









India begin their tour of New Zealand today with the opening ODI against the Black Caps at McLean Park in Napier.

Here's all you need to know about the game and the series.

McLean Park, Napier, 3pm start

Cricket is returning to Napier following a three year drought. Drought probably not the best word after drainage issues caused farcical scenes in 2017 when an ODI against Australia was abandoned despite hours of sunshine. It was the second year in a row a game was called off due to a wet outfield. $4.9 million later and a new turf is ready for its first test (or more exact ODI). The later start is to suit the millions expected to tune in in India.

From Napier the five-match series heads to Bay Oval for games two and three on Saturday and Monday. Game four is at Hamilton's Seddon Park on January 31 followed by the final match at Westpac Stadium on February 3.

Form guide

India arrive in New Zealand for the first time since 2014 having just beaten world champions Australia in an ODI series capping off a successful tour. India currently sit second in the ODI rankings with New Zealand a spot back in third.

The Black Caps made a strong start to the summer with a 3-0 sweep over Sri Lanka.

Captain Virat Kohli is ranked the best batsman in the world with teammate Rohit Sharma holding the second spot and Black Caps veteran Ross Taylor in number three.

The top ranked bowler in the world Jasprit Bumrah didn't make the trip to New Zealand but world number three Kuldeep Yadav is expected to play today.

Last meeting

New Zealand and India last met in a series in 2017. The Black Caps won the first ODI in Mumbai before the home side took out games two and three to claim the series. The last time India toured New Zealand was in 2014 - the Black Caps won the series 4-0 with one game tied. That series also began in Napier with the Black Caps winning by 24 runs despite Kolhi scoring 123 in his only knock at McLean Park.

History:

New Zealand and India have played 101 ODIs going back to 1975. New Zealand have won 44 with India claiming 51 victories along with a tie in 2014. New Zealand have the advantage on home soil having won 21 of the 34 games between to two countries. India haven't won an ODI in New Zealand since 2009.

Indian keeper MS Dhoni has played New Zealand 24 times going back to 2005.

Line-ups:

New Zealand squad:

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

Indian squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Odds:

India go into game one as $1.69 favourites with the Black Caps paying $2.18. Kohli ($3.40) has the edge over Kane Williamson ($3.60) for top runscorer. Lockie Ferguson ($3.75) and Trent Boult ($3.75) are joint favourites to take the most wickets.

How to watch/listen:

Sky TV will be showing the match live on Sky Sport 1 from 2.30pm. Radio Sport will have commentary (see Radiosport.co.nz for list of frequencies) which will also be available via iHeartRadio.

The Herald will also be blogging the game.