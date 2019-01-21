It's been a long wait for Ross Taylor who return to one of his favourite grounds as the Black Caps face India at McLean Park in the opening ODI tomorrow.

In 13 one-day innings in Napier, Taylor has an average of 88.75 compared to his career average of 47.91. That includes three of his 20 ODI centuries.

Napier hasn't hosted an international since February 2017 due to poor drainage which caused embarrassing scenes when an ODI against Australia was called off after hours of sunshine failed to dry the outfield.

It's his second highest average at any ground where he's had at least five innings behind Hagley Oval (112.50 from six innings, including one century).

He also averages an impressive 70 in five tests at McLean Park.

"It's good to head out to Napier," Taylor said yesterday. "It's been a while. It's a home ground for the Stags and there have been a few dramas but it looks like the ground and venue are in good nick."

Westpac Stadium, where the Black Caps host India in the final ODI, is another ground where Taylor was prospered with an average of 73.00 in 12 innings.

Taylor made his ODI debut at McLean Park against the West Indies in 2006, scoring 15 in a 91-run victory. He returned to the ground later in the year to score his maiden ODI century against Sri Lanka.

He scored 128 not out in his third ODI knock but it still wasn't enough as Sanath Jayasuriya scored a quickfire ton as Sri Lanka chased down New Zealand's 285 with 10 overs to spare.

Taylor's other two ODI tons in Napier were 100 against England in 2013 and 102 not out against Pakistan four years ago, a match where current skipper Kane Williamson scored 112. Taylor needs another 34 runs to pass Nathan Astle and Stephen Fleming who are tied for the most ODI runs scored at the ground with 743.

Indian captain Virat Kohli may have similar vibes to Taylor about tomorrow's venue.

Kohli has had just one innings at McLean Park - the opening game of their 2014 series - an impressive 123 from 11 balls.

However, on the other side of the statistical ledger, Black Caps bowler Tim Southee will be looking to improve his record in Napier. Despite a strong test debut at the ground in 2008, his ODI record is well below his best, taking five wickets for 486 runs in 79.4 overs at an average of 97.20.