He's the best batsman in the world, adored by millions of fans around the globe, and recently led his team to cricket history - yet Virat Kohli wasn't the centre of attention when the Indian national team arrived in New Zealand.

Instead, it was Kohli's wife, Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, who grabbed the attention.

Sharma, one of the biggest and highest-paid actresses in India, is accompanying Kohli ahead of India's three-week tour across New Zealand.

The Zero actress, who also works as a film producer for Hindi films, has received several awards during her stellar career including the prestigious Filmfare Award.

Actress Anushka Sharma has received several awards during her stellar career including the prestigious Filmfare Award. Photo / Getty Images

The 30-year-old is also a major ambassador for top brands such as Lavie, Nivea and Colgate, including her own line of clothing, Nush.

Sharma flew to Australia earlier this month to cheer Kohli on in India's victory against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The win set the Indian team up for their first test series success Down Under - ending a 71-year wait.

The celebrity couple then cherished a day at the Australian Open, where they watched Roger Federer's clash against Novak Djokovic before getting a snap with the tennis legend.

"What a day at the Australian Open. An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful #ausopen," Kohli had posted on Twitter.

"Beautiful sunny day at tennis with this beautiful sunny boy" posted Sharma.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrates with his wife, the actress Anushka Sharma, after winning the test series in Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Under Kohli's captaincy, India have enjoyed plenty of success as the star batsman leads from the front with a stunning record of 4663 runs at 70.65 with 20 centuries in just the last 18 months.

Meanwhile, the Black Caps look in top form with seasoned batsmen Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill currently enjoying a successful spell with the bat.

India begin their five-match ODI series against the Black Caps in Napier on Wednesday, which is followed by three Twenty 20s.

Strong crowds are expected throughout the tour as the number two ranked one-day side in the world make their first visit to New Zealand since 2014.