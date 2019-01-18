SYDNEY (AP) — Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of Australia's two-test series against Sri Lanka with a back injury.

Hazlewood, who is also vice-captain, has been replaced by Jhye Richardson in the squad for the first test in Brisbane which begins on Thursday.

Australia physiotherapist David Beakley said: "Josh has reported some soreness over the last few days and scans have revealed a very early-stage stress fracture in the same lower-back area as his previous injury from last summer."

Beakley added that the player was expected to be fit for the World Cup in England later this year.

Hazlewood missed Australia's two-test series against Pakistan in the UAE in September with a similar injury.

