JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's fast bowlers delivered a 107-run win in the final test and a 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan on Monday.

South Africa finished off Pakistan before lunch on the fourth day of the test as the tourists crashed from 153-3 overnight to 273 all out and well short of the victory target of 381.

In an ironic twist, the series-ending wicket was a run out, the only one of the 60 wickets for South Africa in the series that didn't fall to one of its four fast bowlers.

Pakistan No. 11 Mohammad Abbas was stranded after a mix-up with Shadab Khan, ending their last-wicket partnership of 31 and Pakistan's last stand of the series.

Advertisement

Duanne Olivier was Pakistan's chief destroyer, finishing with 3-74 in the final innings and a series-leading 24 wickets in the three tests. That was just one wicket short of the South African record for a bowler in a three-test series.

Olivier was man of the series yet only played because fellow paceman Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the three tests with injury.

Olivier found a hostile edge to his game against Pakistan on his return to test cricket after being out of the team for more than a year. He bowled short and fast throughout the series to bully the Pakistan batsmen.

He had top-ranked test bowler Kagiso Rabada, No. 4-ranked Vernon Philander and leading South African wicket-taker Dale Steyn to back him up, a fearsome foursome that South Africa hopes could take it to No. 1 in the world.

While Pakistan lost a second straight series, that four-pronged pace attack saw South Africa to a seventh consecutive series victory at home and ninth win in its last 11 series anywhere.

Pakistan showed fight late on Day 3 on Sunday and had very faint hopes of pulling off a dramatic victory at the Wanderers.

They were snuffed out in two rapid deliveries from Olivier on Monday morning.

Charging in for his second over of the day, and South Africa's third, Olivier sent a short ball throat-high to Babar Azam, who gloved a catch to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Olivier knocked over Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed's off stump next ball and Pakistan was suddenly 162-5 and in trouble.

Asad Shafiq made 65 to top-score in the second innings but no Pakistan batsman made a century the entire series as they failed to cope with South Africa's pace. Shadab Khan finished 47 not out and smiled ruefully after contributing to the run out of partner Abbas that ended the match and the series with another one-sided result.

South Africa won the first test by six wickets in three days, the second by nine wickets on the fourth morning, and again only needed just over three days at the Wanderers for a whitewash.

The final run out came four balls into the first over of spin from stand-in South Africa captain Dean Elgar.

Those four balls were the only slow bowling from South Africa in the last two tests and might have been the only time the host country veered away from its fast-bowling attack the entire series if Philander hadn't been injured for the opening match.

___

More AP Cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports