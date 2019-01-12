SYDNEY (AP) — Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening one-day international against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Finch confirmed Alex Carey will open the batting and Jason Behrendorff will make his ODI debut while fellow quick Peter Siddle will play his first one-day match since 2010.

India captain Virat Kohli admitted the absence of allrounder Hardik Pandya, who was sent home amid controversial comments he and K.L Rahul made on an India-based television talk show, had upset the balance of India's XI. Pandya and Rahul were both suspended.

Lineups:

Australia: Alex Carey, Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Umpires: Michael Gough, England, and Paul Wilson, Australia.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe

