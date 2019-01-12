SYDNEY (AP) — India allrounder Hardik Pandya and opener K.L. Rahul have been suspended from all forms of cricket pending an inquiry into what officials described as controversial comments on an India-based television show.

The Committee of Administrators, acting on behalf of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Saturday said it had asked both players to respond within seven days "as to why they should not be proceeded against for misconduct and indiscipline."

The pair will return to India and miss the remainder of the Australia tour, which continues Saturday with the first of three one-day internationals, and the upcoming limited-overs tour of New Zealand.

On Friday, India captain Virat Kohli said the players' comments were not acceptable.

Advertisement

Pandya has apologized, saying he "got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments."

___

More AP Cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports