JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has included batsman Rassie van der Dussen in its squad for the first two one-day internationals against Pakistan this month.

Van der Dussen is uncapped in ODIs but made his international debut for the Proteas in a Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe last year. He made a half-century in his first international innings in that series.

Van der Dussen will likely be auditioning for a place at the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales starting in May. So will seam bowler Dane Paterson, who earned a recall in the 14-man squad announced on Thursday.

The Proteas also have experienced batsman Hashim Amla back from injury but JP Duminy and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi are out with injury.

The South Africa squad will be revised after the first two ODI games against Pakistan.

South Africa plays five ODIs against Pakistan and then five against Sri Lanka in March as its last preparation for the World Cup.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.

