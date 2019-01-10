New Zealand Cricket is warning fans not to be caught out by fake ticket outlets selling counterfeit and fake tickets for international cricket games.

Controversial online reseller site Viagogo has already scalped several fans wanting to attend this summer's international fixtures.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) general manager for venues, facilities and events Graham Parks said Ticketek is the only authorised ticket seller.

"The best way to avoid that is to buy through the authorised agent," he said.

"It's already been brought to our attention that there are counterfeit tickets being sold on the Viagogo site for highly inflated prices – as much as $90 per ticket.

"The last thing NZC wants to see is cricket fans being ripped off and disappointed by unscrupulous resellers."

Following last summer when adults purchased children's tickets under the belief they would be admitted is something NZC will keep an eagle eye on this year.

Parks said to be wary of people selling full adult tickets for bargain prices, and to beware of scammers as well.

Tomorrow the Black Caps take on Sri Lanka in the only Twenty20 international of the 2018-19 tour of New Zealand at Eden Park.