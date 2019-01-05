CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa's fast bowlers were set to take their team to another series victory as Pakistan showed signs of crumbling again against pace on a contentious Newlands pitch at the start of Day 3 of the second test on Saturday.

South Africa was 431 all out, after resuming on 382-6 and extending its first-innings lead to 254, and then removed two Pakistan batsmen quickly to send the tourists to 37-2 in their second innings at lunch.

Pakistan was still 217 runs behind after scoring 177 in the first innings. It needs to make its highest score of the series just to make South Africa bat again.

Dale Steyn removed Imam-ul-Haq in the fourth over for six and Kagiso Rabada had Azhar Ali lbw for six with the top-ranked test bowler's first delivery of the innings.

That dismissal was the result of an unpredictable low bounce off the Newlands surface, which was criticized on Day 2 by Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur as weighted too far in favor of the quick bowlers and not good enough for test cricket.

South Africa was heading for a seventh straight series win at home — it last lost on South African soil against England in 2015-16. That record has been built, especially recently, on fast-bowler friendly wickets that South Africa desires to suit its attack but which occasionally might have gone too far.

A year ago against India, a test was nearly called off in Johannesburg for a dangerous pitch with umpires concerned for batsmen's safety.

Arthur, a South African and former Proteas coach, didn't say the Newlands pitch was dangerous but was clear in his disapproval, calling it and the first test surface at Centurion "sub-standard" for batting.

South Africa says every test team prepares home pitches to suit its own tactics.

Pakistan is not the first team to battle against South Africa's pace-laden attack, with India and Australia both subdued by South Africa's quicks and beaten a year ago.

On this tour, Pakistan was bowled out for less than 200 in its first three innings and looked likely to struggle again on Saturday.

South Africa's tactics were clear for what was shaping up to be the series-decider at Newlands when the home team picked four fast bowlers — two of them ranked in the top four in test cricket — and dropped spinner Keshav Maharaj.

