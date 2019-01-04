SYDNEY (AP) — Usman Khawaja has earned a recall to Australia's limited-overs squad for the three-match one-day international series against India after almost two years on the outer with selectors in the short formats of cricket.

Khawaja will be given the chance to press his claims for a spot in Australia's World Cup squad in England.

Australia's first-choice pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were also rested from the squad announced Friday.

World Cup champion Australia plays India on Jan. 12 in Sydney, Jan. 15 in Adelaide and Jan. 18 in Melbourne.

Aaron Finch, dropped from the test team for the series-finale against India in Sydney this week, was retained as ODI captain in a squad that also involves recalls for veteran bowlers Nathan Lyon and Peter Siddle.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.

