By Niall Anderson at Hagley Oval

Tim Southee started it, Trent Boult put them on top, and now Neil Wagner is set to bring it home.

The Black Caps fast bowling corps have all had their part to play in the second test against Sri Lanka, and today was Wagner's turn, with the fiery seamer taking three crucial scalps to bring his side within four wickets of another test victory.

It was a day that was tailor-made for the 32-year-old, though the same could have been said about day four in the first test at the Basin Reserve, where he was both expensive and wicketless.

That performance had continued a lean run, but Wagner was back at his energetic best at Hagley Oval, charging in on a track that was tricky to bowl on, and stepping up when Southee and Boult couldn't initially crack the Sri Lankan resistance.

Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis had batted for 53 overs to frustrate the expectant Black Caps bowlers, but Wagner removed both of them – two pivotal scalps which set them on a path to victory.

Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen didn't expect anything different.

"I was commenting in our viewing area 'This day is set up for Neil'. He's showed what he could do. I thought he bowled really good pace and really questioned the Sri Lankan batsmen."

Wagner's workload was immense, getting through 28 overs, and Jurgensen said that while Wagner was never under pressure after his inconsistent recent displays, it was still pleasing to see him get some rewards.

"We've got three bowlers there that are all competing with each other at the moment. All three have very good records. At times because the first two have bowled really well, he hasn't had an opportunity to take the ball, so he was really licking his lips today to have a good crack and he certainly had that."

It all fits together perfectly for the Black Caps. When Boult and Southee aren't having success with their swing bowling, they can turn to Wagner for a point of difference, something Jurgensen pinpoints as pivotal to the success of the unit.

"It's awesome because I think the bowlers actually bounce off each other, they all get on with each other, they're really good mates. Neil's ability to bowl those bouncers, it just adds another bow to the group.

"Neil just provides that extra punch that we need, particularly at the back end of the game, and you saw another example of that."