Jimmy Neesham and Doug Bracewell are set to make their returns to international cricket.

The pair have been named in the Black Caps' 13-man squad for the three One Day Internationals against Sri Lanka, starting in Mount Maunganui on January 3.

If he was to play in the opening ODI, it would be a year to the day since Bracewell last played international cricket, while Neesham hasn't made an appearance since an ODI against Bangladesh in June 2017.

Both players have been picked on the basis of solid form in the domestic one-day Ford Trophy and impressive performances for New Zealand A in their recent one-dayers against India. There is also the wish from the New Zealand camp to give new players a chance to prove themselves ahead of the ODI World Cup, starting in May.

"With the World Cup now on our radar there is a need to look at different players over the home summer," said selector Gavin Larsen.

"We want to win the one-day series against Sri Lanka, and we want to gain as much new information as possible while doing so.

"Doug and Jimmy have performed well on the domestic scene and showed during the recent New Zealand A series against India A that they're ready for international cricket."

The selectors will also get their chance to see Tim Seifert in ODI cricket, with the Northern Districts wicketkeeper to make his ODI debut, as incumbent keeper Tom Latham is being rested.

"Tim's also been rewarded for his strong New Zealand A form and we've been impressed by the development of his all-round game," said Larsen.

Opener Martin Guptill returns to the squad after a calf injury ruled him out of the tour of the United Arab Emirates, while Colin de Grandhomme has been rested following an extensive workload over the past 12 months.

"Colin's played almost non-stop over the past year so will take a well-earned rest as we continue to monitor the workloads of those who play all three formats," explained Larsen.

Also dropping out of the ODI squad that toured the UAE are George Worker, BJ Watling and Ajaz Patel, with Ish Sodhi picked as the squad's sole spinner.

Mitchell Santner's return from knee surgery has seen him play for Northern Districts in the domestic Twenty20 competition, and is likely to be available for selection for the Indian ODI series.

Adam Milne, Corey Anderson and Todd Astle weren't considered due to injury and illness.

Black Caps ODI squad

Kane Williamson (c)

Trent Boult

Doug Bracewell

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Matt Henry

Colin Munro

Jimmy Neesham

Henry Nicholls

Tim Seifert (wk)

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Ross Taylor