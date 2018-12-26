MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Debutant Mayank Agarwal hit a half-century as India made slow progress to reach 123-2 at tea after electing to bat Wednesday in the third cricket test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Bangalore-born Agarwal was out in dramatic fashion, caught behind for 76 on the last ball before tea, after gloving a short delivery from Pat Cummins to wicketkeeper Tim Paine. The patient Agarwal hit eight fours and one six off 161 deliveries.

Cheteshwar Pujara was on 33 at the tea interval, with skipper Virat Kohli to join him for the final session of the day's play.

Agarwal hit a stylish off-drive to the boundary from the bowling of spinner Nathan Lyon to register his maiden half-century from 95 balls, including six fours. The right-hander showed some flair as he moved his score to 63 by thumping a six over long-on from the bowling of Lyon as India's batsmen started to play more attacking shots in the post-lunch session.

Cummins, the only wicket-taker in the match so far with 2-24, struck a key blow with Agarwal's dismissal on a lifeless pitch.

Pujara gave a half-chance on 33 when he edged a ball onto his pad and it rebounded to a diving Usman Khawaja, who was unable to hold a catch at gully off the bowling of Mitch Marsh.

Pujara, one of only two century-makers in the series so far alongside his skipper Virat Kohli, has faced 102 deliveries.

India had reached 57-1 at lunch.

Agarwal dominated an opening stand of 40 with Hanuma Vihari. Struck on the helmet by a bouncer from Cummins on three, Vihari added just five runs to his total before backing away and edging a simple catch to second slip off another short ball from the same bowler.

India chose to bat first in sunny conditions on a pitch that had a covering of grass but offered little bounce and carry for the pace bowlers.

The state of the pitch will be carefully watched over the course of the match, after last year's Melbourne test match between Australia and England was a tame draw and the pitch was officially rated as "poor" by the International Cricket Council.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting told Channel Seven the pitch was showing "worrying signs" because of its "lack of bounce".

The four-test series is level at one-all.

India dropped fast bowler Umesh Yadav and openers K.L. Rahul and Murali Vijay, while Australia recalled pace-bowling allrounder Mitch Marsh to replace struggling batsman Peter Handscomb.

