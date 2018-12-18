The worst sledging in the heated second cricket test between Australia and India in Perth came from one of the visiting players - and was directed at a teammate.

India's collapse on the final day at the Waca exposed issues of disharmony within the camp after video emerged which showed Ishant Sharma and Javendra Jadeja turning on each other as Australia romped to a memorable 146-run victory.

Channel 7 captured a heated discussion on the field between veteran paceman Sharma and star spinner Jadeja, who has been limited to drinks duty and substitute fielding in Perth.

Jadeja was controversially left out of the tourists' XI for the second test despite Ravichandran Ashwin's injury, with the tourists opting for a four-prong pace attack.

The pair went chest to chest before two teammates, including Mohammed Shami, eventually helped restore order.

According to AAP, Sharma told Jadeja: "I will shove your anger up you're a*** … don't talk bulls***."

Audio of the interaction in Hindi, picked up by a stump microphone, was not broadcast but has since emerged and been translated.

"Don't wave your hand at me. If you want something, come to me and say it," Sharma barked.

Jadeja fired back, asking Sharma: "Why are you saying so much?"

"Don't wave your hand at me. Don't take out your anger on me," Sharma replied.

"I'll take your anger and shove it up you're a***. I will shove your anger up you're a*** … don't talk bulls***."

Teammates had to separate Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja on the final day of the test. Photo / Channel Seven

Jadeja, nicknamed "Rockstar" by former Rajasthan teammate Shane Warne during the inaugural Indian Premier League season because of his immense confidence, is a fiery customer who had a verbal stoush with Matthew Wade during last year's test series in India.

"Who knows what they are talking about but it does seem pretty animated. There's lots of finger pointing. They were separated on a couple of occasions," Ricky Ponting said on Seven.

The International Cricket Council announced a raft of changes to the sport's code of conduct earlier this year as part of a crackdown on bad behaviour, notably agreeing that broadcasters should be allowed to use stump-mic audio at any time in games.

Previous guidelines demanded that broadcasters turn mics down when the ball is dead.

India, also not on the same page when it comes to selection, are understood to be furious that Seven highlighted the spat in its coverage.

Team management also denied India has slammed "baseless" reports of a sledging showdown between rival captains Tim Paine and Virat Kohli during the second Australia-India Test.

The Indian team management also strongly denied reports that Kohli had belittled Paine as just "a stand-in captain". Both skippers were warned by umpire Chris Gaffaney during the game which Australia won by 146 runs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said: "It is 'assumed' that Kohli said, 'I am the best player in the world and you are just a stand-in captain'.

"These claims were based on hearsay and the BCCI would like to bring into notice that no such words were spoken on the field by the Indian captain."

It added: "The BCCI got a clarification from the team management about the incident and would like to classify the reports as baseless."

Australia's win was their first in a Test since a ball-tampering scandal in March, which triggered a damning review of a win-at-all-costs team culture.

Exchanges between Kohli and Paine were picked up by stump microphones and prompted Gaffaney's call to "play the game".

Paine was heard telling the Indian players: "I know he's your captain but you can't seriously like him as a bloke?" At one stage Paine and Kohli came into contact as the Australian captain ran for a single and his Indian rival rushed in from his fielding position.

The two captains played down the exchanges. Kohli, one of the most hard-driven players in world cricket, said it was just competitive "banter".

Tim Paine and Virat Kohli traded insults on day four of the Perth test. Photo / Getty

"As long as there is no swearing the line doesn't get crossed," he said. "And no personal attacks.

"Stump mics and cameras … these things are totally irrelevant.

"It stays on the field."