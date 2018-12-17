Feast your eyes on all the records and statistics that Tom Latham racked up in his incredible 264 not out against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Remarkable Records

2018's best innings

Latham's innings went past Mushfiqur Rahim's 219 not out as the top score recorded in test cricket in 2018 - and was the highest test innings since Karun Nair scored an unbeaten 303 for India in 2016.

Tom Latham scored a career-best 264* in the first test against Sri Lanka on Monday. Photo / Photosport

A career-best innings

Latham went past his previous best of 177, recorded against Bangladesh on this ground in January 2017.

The biggest score at the Basin by an opener

Surpassing the 255 not out compiled by South Africa's Jackie McGlew in 1953.

The highest total by a player who carried their bat

By remaining unbeaten on 264, Latham passed Alastair Cook, who made an unbeaten 244 against Australia. Latham was also the first player to carry his bat through an innings of 500 runs or more.

First New Zealander to carry their bat in New Zealand

Latham was the second New Zealander to carry his bat through a completed innings - Glenn Turner did it twice, but both away from home - once in England in 1969, and the other in West Indies in 1972.

Tom Latham is the first Black Cap to carry his bat in a test in New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

First New Zealander to carry their bat in both an ODI and a Test

Latham joins a rare club of players to have done both - Grant Flower, Saeed Anwar, Alec Stewart, Javed Omar, and now Latham.

The sixth-highest score in New Zealand test cricket history

The list now reads...

Highest test scores for New Zealand

Brendon McCullum – 302 v India, 2014

Martin Crowe – 299 v Sri Lanka, 1991

Ross Taylor – 290 v Australia, 2015

Stephen Fleming – 274* v Sri Lanka, 2003

Bryan Young – 267* v Sri Lanka, 1997

Tom Latham – 264* v Sri Lanka, 2018

Brendon McCullum's triple century against India in 2014 is still the highest score by a New Zealander in test cricket. Photo / Photosport

Notable numbers

694

The amount of minutes Latham spent at the crease in his mammoth effort – behind only Glenn Turner (704) and McCullum (775) in the list of longest innings in New Zealand test history.

19

Where Latham ranks on the all-time test New Zealand runscorers list after leaping past five players in one solitary innings. Latham started the test on 2503 test runs, and shot past Geoff Howarth (2531), Martin Guptill (2586), Jeremy Coney (2668), Mark Burgess (2684) and Bert Sutcliffe (2727), eventually finishing on 2767. Next in line? Mark Richardson.

0

The amount of minutes Latham has spent off the field in this test – having fielded for all of Sri Lanka's first innings, carrying his bat throughout New Zealand's 578, and then immediately coming back out onto the Basin Reserve to take his place in the slips for Sri Lanka's second turn at bat.

Tom Latham's marathon innings means he hasn't spent a single minute of the test off the field. Photo / Photosport

40.10

Is now Tom Latham's test batting average, after he started the day at 36.27. That puts him ninth on the all-time list, jumping ahead of Stephen Fleming for the time being, and level with Sutcliffe. Henry Nicholls - whose rich form continued today - is just outside the magic number, at 39.56, good for 12th all-time.