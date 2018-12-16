PERTH, Australia (AP) — Captain Virat Kohli scored his sixth century in Australia but the hosts took two wickets late in the session to stunt India's progress at 252-7 at lunch on day three in the second cricket test.

Kohli had threatened to take command of the second test on Sunday with his 20th century in his 75th test, but fell just short of the break when he was adjudged caught by second slip Peter Handscomb off fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Handscomb claimed a low catch and third umpire Nigel Llong could not find sufficient video evidence to overturn the on-field umpires verdict that a clean catch had been taken, despite some angles showing the ball may have hit the turf before Handscomb's hands had wrapped around the ball.

Kohli batted for 13 minutes over six hours and hit a six and 13 fours in his 257-ball innings.

Mohammed Shami was then out off the last ball before the break leaving Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 14 as India trailed Australia by 74 runs at the break.

India started the day poorly when overnight batsman Ajinkya Rahane (51) fell to the fourth ball of the morning. Rahane, who helped Kohli add 91 runs for the fourth wicket edged offpsinner Nathan Lyon to wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

Kohli drove leftarm swing bowler Mitchell Starc imperiously down the ground for his 11th four to reach his century milestone off 214 balls in just over five hours, and became the first test batsman to score a hundred at the new Perth Stadium.

Kohli, 30, joined Sachin Tendulkar with six test centuries each in Australia. While Tendulkar scored his in 29 innings over 16 tests, Kohli achieved it in 10 tests and 19 innings.

Only Englishmen Jack Hobbs and Wally Hammond have scored more centuries in Australia — nine and seven hundreds respectively.

Kohli needed treatment on the field regularly after Starc peppered his forearm with short-pitch deliveries. Despite the painful blows, Kohli stood tall against the Australian pace attack and treated it with scant respect.

Kohli and Hanuma Vihari (20) added 50 runs for the fifth wicket before seam bowler Josh Hazlewood accounted for Vihariu caught behind with the second new ball.

