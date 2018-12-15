The best and the worst from the opening day of the first test between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Ball of the day

Tim Southee's early barrage produced some excellent deliveries, none better than the ball which claimed his second wicket – squaring up Dhananjaya de Silva with an outswinger that started on middle stump, moved away, caught a faint edge and went through to BJ Watling. Not much you can do with those.

Let-off of the day

Dimuth Karunaratne's innings looked over on 33, when he smacked a Colin de Grandhomme full toss straight to mid-wicket. However, as he went to walk off the park, the big screen showed the story – de Grandhomme had overstepped, and the Sri Lankan opener went on to score 79, and guide Sri Lanka to a stronger total.

Tweet of the day

Peter Clinton reminds us all of that fateful blunder in Australia....

If he sees the highlights Doug Bracewell might watch that CdG no-ball a little ruefully. Technology, eh. #Voges #NZvSL #cricketnation — Peter Clinton (@PeterClinton5) December 14, 2018

Stat of the day

10,000 –

Thanks to de Grandhomme's foot fault, and the fact he didn't go on to make a century, Karunaratne recorded the 10,000th half-century in the history of test cricket.

Who is on top?

While Sri Lanka will be pleased to have recovered from 9-3, the Black Caps still have the edge - as an additional indication, the TAB has the Black Caps at $1.25 to win the test, with Sri Lanka at $4.80.

But, as they say, you can never be sure until both teams have batted....