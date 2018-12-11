Brendon McCullum and Corey Anderson are among the top-tier talent available at this year's Indian Premier League auction.

The Kiwi duo, both well versed at the T20 level, were among nine players with the base price of 200 lakh rupees (NZ$401,900), alongside the likes of Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga and England's Chris Woakes.

McCullum and Anderson, who have years of IPL experience under their belts, were two of the 13 Kiwis available to team at next week's auction.

Martin Guptill and Lockie Ferguson are available at the base price of 100 lakh rupees (NZ$200,980), while Luke Ronchi and Doug Bracewell were among those available at lower prices.

In total, 346 cricketers were shortlisted for the auction, with 226 of those hailing from India.

The auction will take place on December 18.

Kiwis available in IPL auction:

200 lakh rupees (NZ$401,900)

Brendon McCullum - batsman

Corey Anderson - all-rounder

100 lakh rupees (NZ$200,980)

Martin Guptill - batsman

Lockie Ferguson – fast bowler

75 lakh rupees (NZ$150,735)

Luke Ronchi – wicketkeeper

James Neesham – all-rounder

Matt Henry – fast bowler

50 lakh rupees (NZ$100,490)

Glenn Phillips – batsman

Anton Devcich – batsman

Doug Bracewell – all-rounder

Seth Rance – fast bowler

Neil Wagner – fast bowler

20 lakh rupees (NZ$40,196)

Blair Tickner – fast bowler