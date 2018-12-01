Former Black Cap Nathan McCullum has laughed off false reports of his death.

Rumours were circulated on Twitter and Facebook this evening that the cricketer had died today due to complications in hospital.

But McCullum himself said those reports were very much false, and he posted a selfie online to prove it.

I am alive and kicking more than ever before. Not sure where this news has come from but this is fake. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/WZ1nuX4LUo — Nathan McCullum (@MccullumNathan) December 1, 2018

"I am alive and kicking more than ever before," he said on Twitter.

Advertisement

"Not sure where this news has come from but this is fake. Love you all."

NZ Players Association chief executive Heath Mills said he had been contacted from cricketers in India who had heard the false reports.

He called McCullum himself to check.

"I have to say, my heart was racing before he picked up," Mills said.

He said McCullum was "very much alive" and had spent the day at a bowls event in Auckland.

McCullum, 38, is brother of former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum. He retired from international cricket in 2016.

Someone on Facebook shared a post that Nathan McCullum has died and I got really sad. But then suspicious because there’s nothing on twitter about it 🤔🤔🤔 — Lisa Potts (@leaseM_87) December 1, 2018

Didn't find any trusted source about Nathan McCullum



So don't believe it yet. :) — ᴀQᴇᴇʙ (@AAQEEEB) December 1, 2018