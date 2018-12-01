DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Mahmudullah hit his third century to lift Bangladesh to 471-8 at tea and helped the side continue its domination against West Indies on the second day of the second test on Saturday.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan scored 80 and Liton Das made a fluent 54, to help Mahmudullah rally Bangladesh.

At the second interval of the day, Mahmdullah was unbeaten on 111 off 213, smashing seven boundaries.

Shakib and Mahmudullah combined for a 111-run for the sixth wicket stand to provide the solidity after Bangladesh resumed the day on 259-5.

The visitors broke through fast bowler Kemar Roach (2-61) who had Shakib caught by Shai Hope at gully after the batsman hit six boundaries in an innings lasting for139 balls.

Liton Das then paced the innings with 62 ball-54 and shared 92-run with Mahmdullah to further frustrate West Indies.

The partnership looked dangerous until Das played a reverse sweep to throw away his wicket and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (1-82) then won a review to remove Mehidy Hasan for 18.

These two wickets in quick space gave West Indies' hope but Mahmdullah who cut past point for a boundary to raise this second century in last third match, kept the things right.

Mahmdullah and Taijul Islam (26 not out) combined for 55-run in an undefeated ninth wicket partnership to keep Bangladesh ahead.

