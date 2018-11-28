SYDNEY (AP) — The start of India's only tour match ahead of the first cricket test against Australia has been delayed by torrential rain.

The four-day match against a Cricket Australia Xi was scheduled to start Wednesday morning, but storms and heavy downpours ensured the covers stayed on at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The match was only originally scheduled for three days before Cricket Australia (CA) agreed to add Wednesday's earlier start at India's request.

India will also be able to use 14 players from its squad after asking for the game not to be given first-class status.

Advertisement

The first of the four-test series begins on Dec. 6 in Adelaide. The teams play the final test beginning Jan. 3 at the SCG, with others at Perth and Melbourne in between.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports