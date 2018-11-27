A few showers failed stop some great junior cricket match ups on Saturday and this week it was Whanganui Intermediate's turn to shine with both teams securing their first wins of the season.

In the first game Whanganui Intermediate Yellow took on St George's for the second time, with St George's winning the toss and electing to bat first.

The opening WIS bowlers, Ethan Sutherland and Noah Jones, made any run scoring difficult for St George's. Jones' bowling accuracy claimed wickets three times in his three overs for a meagre five runs, ensuring the lower order needed to perform to make a difficult target for WIS to chase.

Jones went on to assist a run out with keeper Connor Giltrap and a catch off Keaton Rawson. Further bowling accuracy from Tre Joseph, Jaiden Toy and Peter Doney restricted George's batsmen, with the side eventually hauled out for 40 runs.

WIS went on to achieve this target after eight overs, losing just one wicket for the win.

Currently each team sit on one win a piece and will look forward to the next matchup.

In the other Year 7/8 game, WIS Blue took on Combined Intermediates Year 7/8. WIS won the toss and sent Combined into bat. Despite the conditions, Combined set a competitive total of 139 with all the top order making solid totals. Campbell McKerras and Geordie Abernathy put on 30 for the opening partnership with Connor Rees 31 not out and Luke Bullock 25 not out also making their contribution.

Best of the bowlers for WIS was Levi Hoekstra with 2 for 14 from 6 overs. Hoekstra then partnered with Charlie Meredith to open the batting for WIS and they put on 65 before both retired.

Charlotte Stent contributed 21 with the bat, while watching her partners fall cheaply at the other end. This bought Meredith (44 not out) back to the crease and when Stent fell, also Hoekstra (38 not out) to secure the win in the 22nd over.

Best of the bowlers for Combined was Henry Carver with a miserly 2 wickets for 2 from two overs.

Huntley won the last game by default to Hunterville, while the other Huntley sides were on leave weekend.

In the final game at Springvale Park, St George's Gold Year 5/6 came up against Whanganui United Juniors Year 5/6. St George's Gold batted first and scored 65 runs. Top scorer was Harrison Richmond with 14 runs. Liam Meiger and Ryan Meredith from United took two wickets apiece.

During the break the weather improved. In reply Whanganui United Juniors scored 105 runs. Top scorer was Ben Karatau with 21 runs. Richmond was also top wicket taker for St George's with two and Oliver Hooper took a magnificent catch but in the end United were too good on the day.

In the only away game, Hunterville Year 5/6 hosted Combined on a damp day with two strong line-ups. Hunterville won the toss and put Combined into bat, then produced a good bowling effort led by Andrew George (3/6) and brother Peter George (2/8).

Good contributions by all the batsmen from Combined, the best being Hunter Lithgow on 16, set a competitive total of 172 for Hunterville to chase.

Hunterville started poorly with a wicket early, but steady contributions and lots of singles from all the partnerships set up a great finish. The last pair managed to just secure the victory by getting Hunterville to 185 to win by 13 runs.

Best bowling for Hunterville was Blake (2/6) and Hamish Cranstone (2/7). Hunterville POD was Jack Goodwin with 19 runs and 2/11, Catch of the Day went to Oliver Richmond Deacon.

Taihape had the bye this week.