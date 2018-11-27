Monty Sherriff quickly arrested any chance of Manawatu making a stand against Ray White Whanganui in the U13 representative cricket clash at the weekend.

On a blustery, overcast Palmerston North morning Manawatu won the crucial toss and chose to bat. Whanganui had a number of players returning from representing the successful Huntley team at nationals. Sherrif captained Huntley and was a key player in that national victory.

After a fierce spell of fast bowling from Taihape's duo of Geordie Abernethy and Jonty Thomson, Manawatu thought they were past the danger men. Then after a couple of quick wickets to Matthew Hocquard and Sherriff, the home side battled through to 73 for 3 at drinks.

Sherriff returned for a devastating spell of bowling. To go with his early wicket, Sherriff's second spell produced another four to bundle Manawatu out for 98 and claim five for 13 off just five overs.

Knowing a quick chase was required to beat the weather, the Whanganui openers got off to a decent start before all rounder Abernethy was bowled with Hocquard to join Henry Blackley at the crease. Blackley (26) and Hocquard set about a 76 partnership, hauling in the modest target.

Hocquard's 67 not out was his third 50 in as many games this season for Whanganui and both batsmen showed their experience gained from the national tournament success.

Blackley's demise allowed the revered Sherriff to stride to the wicket and waste no time dispatching the ball over long off for a huge six to bring in the win.

It was a fine effort from Whanganui with excellent bowling spells from this season's leading wicket taker Levi Hoekstra and a very tidy display behind the stumps from Saul Abernethy. The fielding was clinical, led by Toby Craig and Henry Carver.