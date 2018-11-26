In the span of under two hours on day three of the second test, the Black Caps went from being in a solid position, to being massive outsiders against Pakistan.

The man who drastically changed their fortunes was Pakistan legspinner Yasir Shah, who took 8-41 as the Black Caps capitulated from 50-0 to 90 all out.

Here's how it all played out last night over a tumultuous two hours, with commentary from our live blog describing the sudden collapse.

8.55pm: 50-1

21.4 overs: Jeet Raval - bowled Yasir Shah (31)

WICKET!

Raval went for the reverse sweep, and the ball ricocheted onto the stumps! It will go down on the scoreboard as "bowled", but what a weird way to go. He goes for the reverse sweep, misses, the ball hits his thigh, and then went onto the bat, onto his leg, onto his heel, then onto the stumps. His leg almost ended up as a ramp, pushing the ball onto the stumps. Whether you can claim that as unlucky or not, it's certainly an odd way to be dismissed. Pakistan get the breakthrough.

9.18pm: 61-2

27.1 overs: Tom Latham - caught Imam ul-Haq, bowled Yasir Shah (22)

WICKET!

Latham is gone - He tried to clip Shah into the legside but it went straight to ul-Haq fielding at short leg who took a smart grab. Gone for 22 off 72 balls, both openers get starts but can't convert, and it's now 61-2 as Taylor walks out to the wicket.

Tom Latham's dismissal started the collapse. Photo / Photosport

9.21pm: 61-3

27.3 overs: Ross Taylor - bowled Yasir Shah (0)

WICKET!

It's all falling apart for the Black Caps, Ross Taylor goes second ball. A rough patch continues as Shah bowls him, great delivery, pitches on middle and comes back to take out off stump. 61-3 and now the Black Caps are in deep trouble. Hell of a delivery to be fair from Shah, who has all three wickets to fall - 3-31. Henry Nicholls comes in needing to lead another rescue effort.

9.24pm: 61-4

27.5 overs: Henry Nicholls - bowled Yasir Shah (0)

WICKET!

It's three wickets in the over for Yasir Shah! Goes straight through Nicholls, turns one back in between bat and pad, and he too departs for a second ball duck. Kane Williamson stands at the other end bewildered. Shah now with 4-31. Watling quickly pulls on the pads and runs out to face the last ball of this test-changing over.

Henry Nicholls got a second ball duck. Photo / Photosport

10.11pm - 63-5

29.4 overs: BJ Watling - run-out by Hasan Ali/Yasir Shah (1)

WICKET!

Watling has been run out on the fourth ball after lunch, an absolute disaster! There was an easy single but he hesitated, and by the time he was at top speed the throw was in, and Shah knocked the ball onto the stumps, he was short by a long way. Watling goes for 1 and this has gone from bad to worse for the Black Caps. Shah didn't take the throw cleanly, in fact he dropped it, but he drops it onto the stumps, and Watling has to go. At least Shah won't take all 10 wickets, I suppose.

10.18pm - 69-6

30.6 overs: Colin de Grandhomme - lbw Hasan Ali (0)

WICKET!

De Grandhomme is gone! Well, that doesn't help his case to stay in the test side. Like last test, he's trapped lbw by Ali, but this time, he doesn't review. From 61-1 to 69-6, de Grandhomme goes for a four-ball duck and it's now time for the tail to join Williamson. The bowlers will be fuming after spending 160 overs in the field, and now they're right back out on the park.

10.27pm - 72-7

33.1 overs: Ish Sodhi - caught Sarfraz Ahmad, bowled Yasir Shah (0)

WICKET!

Sodhi doesn't last long, he goes to try and play Shah behind point and he gets an edge through to Sarfraz behind the stumps, he's gone for a duck. Five wickets for Shah.

Neil Wagner didn't score. Photo / AP

10.32pm - 72-8

33.3 overs: Neil Wagner - lbw Yasir Shah (0)

WICKET!

Wagner's been given out lbw, but he's going to

review

. He was rapped on the pads, it looks out, height maybe the only concern. No bat involved by the looks - and yes, that's plumb.

OUT.

And that's 72-8. Wagner goes for a second ball duck - two wickets in three balls, and six wickets for Shah.

10.42pm - 90-9

35.1 overs: Ajaz Patel - lbw Yasir Shah (4)

WICKET!

Patel will review, he may as well, but it looks a good shout from Shah. Patel attempted a forward defensive prod, but it turns back, and he's trapped in front. Confirmed -

OUT!

Shah has 7! Patel goes, it's 90-9.

Kane Williamson was left stranded. Photo / Photosport

10.44pm - 90 all out

35.3 overs: Trent Boult - stumped Sarfraz Ahmed, bowled Yasir Shah (0)

WICKET!

All over! Boult makes the mistake of trying to come down the wicket to Shah, and he's utterly deceived, and easily stumped. What a collapse! Williamson is left stranded. From 61-1 to 90 all out, it's a Black Caps disaster. Boult stumped for 0, Shah ends with 8-41. Insane.