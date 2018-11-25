German Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg survived a spectacular crash in the season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix overnight.

Hulkenberg's Renault flipped on lap one and was sent tumbling into the barriers and eventually settled upside down after colliding with French driver Romain Grosjean.

"Get me out of here, there is fire, there is fire. I'm OK but I'm hanging here like a cow. Get me out of this car," Hulkenberg said on his team radio.

Hulkenberg was unharmed and eventually climbed out.

Advertisement

World champion Lewis Hamilton coasted to victory from pole position.

RADIO: "Nico, are you ok?"



HUL: "Yeah - but I'm hanging here like a cow... get me out of this car!"#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/tDNTvGFAJQ — Formula 1 (@F1) November 25, 2018

SAFETY CAR: LAP 1/55



Huge collision involving Grosjean and Hulkenberg sends the Renault driver flying 💥😮



Thankfully he confirms on team radio that he is ok 👍#F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/QBPgO7Ow2J — Formula 1 (@F1) November 25, 2018

Having already secured a fifth F1 title, the British Mercedes driver beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel at the Yas Marina circuit to secure his 11th win of the season and 73rd of his career.

It was a symbolic finish to a season where, again, he showed his superiority under pressure to beat Vettel into second place overall for the second straight year.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished third ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo for a fifth straight podium.

Veteran Spanish driver Fernando Alonso placed 11th with McLaren in his last F1 race with the team. Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley finished one place behind Alonso in 12th.