Australia claimed a fourth women's World T20 crown following a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over rivals England in yesterday's final in Antigua.

Ashleigh Gardner was named player of the final after top scoring for Australia with 33 from 26 balls and taking 3-22 with the ball as England managed just 105 all out.

It is the third time England have finished runners-up in the tournament.

Australia chased down the total in the 16th over with captain Meg Lanning finishing on 28 not out alongside Gardner.

England were out to win their second title and first since 2009 but struggled early on after winning the toss. Opener Danielle Wyatt (43) and skipper Heather Knight (25) were the only players in the England batting lineout to reach double figures as wickets fell regularly throughout their innings. It could have been much worse for England with Australia dropping several catches in the field.

But they got away with it as Georgia Wareham (2 for 11 from three overs) and Megan Schutt (2 for 13 from 3.4) joined Gardner in ripping through the English.

"We did not have our best day in the field. But the bowlers did a good job," Lanning said after the victory.

Australia bounced back from a loss to India in group play to record big wins in the two knockout games. Lanning said their final defeat two years ago to the West Indies and a semifinal exit at last year's 50-over World Cup were key motivators before yesterday's final.

"The last two World Cups really hurt and we had to change a few things and move it forward. The group embraced it and it was a very satisfying win. The loss against India did not rock us - maybe a couple of years before it would have rocked us - but we were very calm," Lanning added.

Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy was named player of the tournament.

"It's pretty special and we've worked hard in the last 12 months. Win or less today, we're proud of the way we played," Healy said.