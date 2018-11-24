DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan lost its openers early to Colin de Grandhomme's (2-14) impressive seam bowling and crawled to 56-2 at lunch on the opening day of the second test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Both Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez scored nine runs each before being caught in the slips by Tom Latham after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.

Azhar Ali survived a strong lbw appeal against Trent Boult in the last over before lunch and was batting on 24 while Haris Sohail struggled to reach 14 off 67 balls.

De Grandhomme was persistent in testing Pakistan openers with his seam and swing bowling before he tempted Hafeez and got the outside edge in his fourth over.

Left-handed Imam couldn't capitalize on a dropped catch — also by Latham — before the fielder made amends when he held onto an easy catch in de Grandhomme's next over.

Sohail took 17 balls to get off the mark as New Zealand kept batsmen under pressure through left-arm seamer Neil Wegner.

Sohail got two edgy boundaries off Boult's second spell and has added 31 runs for the third-wicket stand against some consistent New Zealand bowling.

New Zealand leads the three-match 1-0 with a stunning four-run victory in the first test when Pakistan lost the last six wickets for just 24 runs while chasing 176 runs.

Pakistan capitulated to 30-year-old Ajaz Patel as the left-arm spinner made a dream debut by claiming 5-59 in the second innings in test cricket's fifth narrowest ever victory in terms of runs.

Pakistan kept faith in the same playing XI and surprisingly retained struggling Bilal Asif. The off-spinner could take just 1-76 in the first test and was one of the three tailenders to get dismissed for zero in Pakistan's frenzied chase at Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand retained the winning combination which meant yet again no place for experienced seamer Tim Southee or fast bowler Matt Henry.

